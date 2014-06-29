Jay Z & Beyoncé Give Justin Bieber’s Mugshot The Summer Jam Screen Treatment [VIDEO]

Guess putting artists on blast is officially a Carter family trait. During opening night of the “On The Run” tour, Jay Z and Beyoncé posted the infamous mugshot of Justin Bieber on the screen while the former performed “Izzo (H.O.V.A.).”

While Bieber’s mugshot is getting all the press, there were others used (Tupac, Rick Ross, Rakim and even Jay Z’s) during the montage, too.

Reports Billboard:

Bieber’s mug shot, which appeared online in late January after the singer was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing, was displayed on large screens as Jay Z performed “Izzo (H.O.V.A.).” The video montage included other celebrity mug shots of David Bowie, Jim Morrison and Sean “Diddy” Combs… Beyonce allegedly commented on the mug shots during the show, telling fans in attendance that “even the greatest can fall,” the Daily Mirror reports.

The Beebs’ year of struggle continues on.

Watch the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube