Damon Dash Says He Would Love To Have The Reunited Diplomats On The New Roc-A-Fella [Video]

Dame Dash has really taken the re-launch of Roc-a-Fella Records to another level.

As previously reported, Dame Dash is looking to resuscitate that brand minus fellow CEO turned Roc Nation mogul Jay-Z and with Curren$y in the fore-front; but it seems that all of the old Roc fam isn’t completely off the radar.

According to Dash in his interview with MTV, he would love to re-sign the recently reunited Diplomats back to the infamous imprint and release a record.

“I think it’s a great thing that Cam[ron] and Jim [Jones] are friends,” Dash said in the interview. “I am happy for them. Under the right agenda, [I would love to work with them again]. If the circumstances are right, but it’s just all about everyone being on the same page with the right agenda.”

We also told you that Dame stated that he has no beef with Jay-Z and that if he would like to re-join the new Roc movement, he is more than welcome.