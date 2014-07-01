Jeezy ft. Jay Z – “Seen It All” (Prod. By Cardo) [Listen]

Jeezy is back, and he comes bearing a heater in the Jay Z-assisted cut “Seen It All,” which happens to be the title track from his forthcoming LP.

Produced by Cardo, the cut is a lyrically dazzling display of dope boy language from two wordsmiths who’ve experienced the many sides of the game. But this isn’t the kind of nostalgia that details tire swings at recess; the streets are the only setting, and few make it out alive.

Seen It All is due to release September 2. But it’s safe to say that the pressure’s on Jeezy to release a project to the standard of CTE World’s first big release of 2014, YG’s conceptual debut My Krazy Life.

“Me OK” is currently in rotation, but shift your focus to Jeezy’s new record, “Seen It All.”

Photo: Instagram