Tiny Snubs Floyd Mayweather At 2014 BET Awards [Video]

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s ex-fiancee Shantel Jackson wasn’t the only one who wanted no parts of him during the BET Awards weekend. T.I.’s wife Tiny quickly gave the boxing champ the cold shoulder when he tried to grab her attention on the red carpet.

Since T.I. and Mayweather’s nasty scuffle over photos of the rapper’s wife, things have been extremely tense between the two parties. Yet, we’re trying to figure out why Mayweather attempted to speak to Tiny, because he certainly went out of his way to say something to her at arrivals. When the boxer reached for her elbow, Tiny shrugged him off and kept on strutting.

Peep the action in the TMZ video below.

Photo: Instagram