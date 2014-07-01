Chris Brown Can’t Hold His Liquor, Falls Out Drunk [Video]

Following his triumphant return to the BET Awards, Chris Brown was in full effect and celebrated with plenty debauchery after spending six months in jail or rehab and completely sober.

But after witnessing the “Loyal” singer sh*t-faced and carried out the Playhouse club in L.A., Breezy is admitting his falling-out drunk after the BET Awards was not because he drank in excess, but because his body couldn’t hold liquor after going without it for so long.

Check out TMZ’s video of the singer at Playhouse feeling hella nice.

—

Photo: TMZ