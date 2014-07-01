Cam’ron – First Of The Month Vol. 1 EP Stream [Listen]

When the smoke clears, Cam’ron’s resurgence may be one of the biggest Hip-Hop stories of 2014. From fly capes to hilarious Instagram post, he’s been nearly omnipresent, and returns today with First Of The Month Vol. 1.

A lot has changed since The Diplomats were running things between the early to mid aughts, but Killa Cam has maintained his Harlem spirit through it all. With ample street talk and braggadocio in tow, he delivers this five track body of work (the first of six EPs), featuring two leaked cuts — “Funeral” and “Talk About It.”

Sen City and Un Kasa make guest appearances.

Cam’ron also debuted the inaugural First Of The Month film today as well. Find that TheRedCity.com. The music is available for purchase via iTunes, but fan can stream it below.

—

Photo: Instagram