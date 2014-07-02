Beyoncé’s “Resentment” Remix Implies Jay Z Cheated? [Video]

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s every move is being meticulously recorded now that the musical pair is under scrutiny for reportedly experiencing trouble in marriage paradise.

But when Mrs. Carter remixed her B’Day cut “Resentment,” changing a few of the words, the Internets were set ablaze with swirling rumors that her husband Jay Z, indeed, cheated.

At her Cincinnati, Ohio, “On The Run” tour stop, Bey –- dressed in a bridal ensemble –– crooned out a revamped version of “Resentment.” The song is about a woman who feels hurt and angry because her man lied and cheated on her.

The lyrical changes are as follows:

“I’ll always remember feeling like I was no good / Like I couldn’t do it for you like your mistress could” to “I’ll always remember feeling like I was no good / Like I couldn’t do it for you like that wack bitch could.” “Been ridin’ with you for six years […] I gotta look at her in her eyes and see she’s had half of me” to “Been ridin’ with you for 12 years […] I gotta look at her in her eyes and see she’s had half of me. She ain’t even half of me. That bitch will never be.“

The audience roared when they heard their Queen B utter “12 years,” presumably because the power couple started dating circa 2002. As expected, the viral universe is bursting with speculation that Hov stepped out on his woman.

See the performance for yourself. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: WENN