Arizona Judge Denies DMX Permission To Leave For Dr. Drew’s “Celebrity Rehab”

DMX’s problems just seem to surmount. A Arizona judge has denied the troubled MC permission to leave the state and take part in Dr. Drew Pinsky’s “Celebrity Rehab.”

X is currently locked up in Phoenix, Arizona for violating probation by failing a drug test and is expected to remain behind bars for the next 6-months.

Pinsky had offered DMX acceptance into his clinic in California and record his progression during the show.



TMZ reports that according to a rep for the Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona, the judge rejected the rapper’s petition for one reason — he’s already doing really well in the Arizona court-appointed substance abuse program, which ends early in July.

After that, the judge says, DMX can pursue treatment at Dr. Drew’s facility — but by then, taping will already have begun for “Celeb Rehab” and X will have missed his chance.

Way to go X. We hope you can finally shake that monkey and comeback and deliver more great music.