Drake Appears In 2014 ESPY Promo [Video]

The year in sports doesn’t truly culminate until ESPN airs the ESPY Awards. With the 2014 show just two weeks away, the cable network unveils the official promo.

The clip features a compilation of some of the biggest occurrences in sports over the past year. Drake, who’s hosting the awards show, makes a brief appearance towards the end.

The 22nd annual ESPY Awards go down Wednesday, July 16, at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Those in TV land can tune in at 9 PM EST.

Peep the footage for the spot below. Let us know if you’ll be watching the 2014 ESPY Awards in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube