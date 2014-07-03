Lil Wayne Signs Daughter To Young Money [Video]

After bringing her up on stage at the 2014 BET Awards for a little limelight, Lil Wayne reveals he signed his 16-year-old daughter Reginae Carter to Young Money Records.

The YMCMB head honcho takes to his Weezy Wednesdays vlog to make the announcement that his daughter Reginae is now officially a Young Money recording artist. He even world-premieres a snippet of her new video for “Mind Goin’ Crazy,” the leading single off her upcoming debut LP, Becoming Reginae.

We’re not holding our breaths for Hip-Hop greatness here, but what the hell. Peep Weezy Wednesdays Ep. 19 to see visuals for “Mind Goin’ Crazy.” Chime in at the bottom.

Photo: YouTube