The Combat Jack Show: The Pete Rock Episode [Listen]

The latest episode of The Combat Jack Show has been two years in the making. The supreme guest of honor was the legendary Pete Rock, who discussed all things Hip-Hop, including his legendary tracks and remixes, and classic anecdotes.

Per Combat Jack:

From Run-DMC to Kanye West, Soul Brother No. 1 been the go to guy to to make classic material. On top of that, how many countless producers he inspired, from legends like J Dilla and Kanye West to innovators like Madlib? #NeverForget the rap giants he helped birth, like NaS, and the Notorious B.I.G. Pete talks being raised by mentor/family member, the late, great Heavy D, and being encouraged to rap by Grand Puba, the true soul that went into producing “They Reminisce Over You”, and the uncredited classic hits you know but didn’t know was a Pete Rock production. Another session of Rap History is in effect, pull up a seat and learn about your culture.

Hear what the Chocolate Boy Wonder had to say below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram