André 3000 Plays Jimi Hendrix In All Is By My Side Trailer [Video]

It’s been some time since images surfaced of André 3000 in full-on Jimi Hendrix garb. The highly anticipated film, All Is By My Side, is slated to open September 26, but here’s the trailer to whet appetites for the moment.

The Outkast legend has never acted a role of this magnitude, so many want to see how well he plays such an iconic musician. The film is a period piece that covers Hendrix’s life and career from 1966-1967. During this time, he rose from backup guitarist at NY’s Cheetah Club to honing his skills in the London music scene, and closes with his iconic set at the Monterey Pop Festival.

Peep the trailer for All Is By My Side below.

