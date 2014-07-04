Gucci Mane – Trap House 4 Album Stream [Listen]

Gucci Mane drops albums like it’s nobody’s business, and his latest, Trap House 4, arrives today.

Housing 19 records, the impending sounds of trap music are sure to knock in your speakers. And that’s following collaborative albums with Migos, PeeWee Longway, and Young Thug. However, this effort is primarily a Big Guwop affair, as it dons guest features from Chief Keef, Young Scooter, and Fredo Santana .

See what Gucci Mane cooked up this time around on Trap House 4. Purchase the cut via iTunes.

—

Photo: Cam Kirk