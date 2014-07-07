8 Things We Learned From The Ebro In The Morning Ja Rule Interview [Photos]

After a stint in prison for a gun charge he wishes he could take back, Ja Rule is now free and working on improving himself as a man. With the release of his new autobiography Unruly, he stopped by the Ebro In The Morning show on HOT 97 to discuss his highs and lows.

During the mid 2000’s, Ja’s gruff voice was nearly inescapable with his series of R&B influenced Rap hits. Then 50 Cent rose to power and the game turned their back on the Hollis, Queens native.

Now with much more experience under his belt, Rule comes back with a book detailing his come up, taking Murder Inc. to the top, the G-Unit wars and more.

Of course Ebro and company did not waste any time with their questioning, thus another memorable interview was captured.

So we present the top 8 things we learned from the Ebro In The Morning Ja Rule interview. Hearing about Ja hitting 50 Cent with a bat was surprising to us; let us know your favorite moment in the comments section below.

—

Photo: HOT 97 / Youtube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »