Solange Knowles Speaks Out On Jay Z Elevator Fight

During her latest interview, Solange Knowles speaks out on her now-infamous elevator attack against bro-in-law Jay Z.

“What’s important is that my family and I are all good,” said Solange to Lucky, dressed in ’60s wear for the zine’s August issue. “What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with that.”

During a Met Gala after-party in May, Beyoncé’s baby sister let loose her rage on a seemingly dumbfounded Jay Z inside an elevator at The Standard hotel. When footage of the brawl leaked, showing Solange had to be restrained by a bodyguard, the Internets were set ablaze with the craziest of rumors.

The Carters later issued a statement. “We love each other and, above all, we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same,” read the statement.

Let bygones be bygones?

Peep Solange’s Lucky cover on the following page.

—

Photo: Lucky

1 2Next page »