Jay Z Wants To End “Extreme Poverty” By 2030

Multi-millionaire Hip-Hop mogul Jay Z will lend his influence and a helping hand to the efforts aimed at ending world poverty via his musical talents.

According to Rolling Stone:

The rapper will headline the annual charity event organized by the Global Poverty Project, taking place this year on September 27th on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park. Of course, Jigga has always claimed that his blinged-out persona was in service of inspiring the less fortunate, and S. Carter is committing to these ideals with his Global Citizen Festival appearance. “Change only takes place when and where there is action,” the rapper said in a statement. “I’m joining the 2014 Global Citizen Festival because I believe through actions, whether it be by raising awareness, getting involved or educating ourselves, the goal to end extreme poverty by 2030 is possible.”

Country superstar Carrie Underwood, Alternative-Pop hitmakers fun., Hip-Hop’s all-time greatest band the Roots, dance music vet Tiësto and No Doubt are slated to hit center stage as well. Last year’s edition featured appearances from John Mayer, Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Elvis Costello and Kings of Leon.

For more information on the Global Citizen Festival and its cause, visit HERE.

—

Photo: WENN