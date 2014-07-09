Mother Leaves Newborn In Subway Station, Tells Jay Z “F*ck You!”

Ill-equipped mother Frankea Dabbs has been charged for abandoning a child after she left her 7-month-old baby on the platform of a New York City Subway station.

Reports New York:

Frankea Dabbs — the woman who intentionally left a stroller containing her 7-month-daughter on a platform at Columbus Circle yesterday — has been charged with abandoning a child (a felony) and committing actions injurious to a child. Dabbs reportedly told the police that she felt unable to care for the baby, and family members say that the 20-year-old has been through a lot recently. A few months ago, she witnessed the murder of her boyfriend during a robbery, and her stepfather kicked her out of his North Carolina home for “[insisting] on turning off the lights and living in the dark.” (She’s also been arrested twice for prostitution.) “It’s not like she just abandoned the baby,” an aunt told the Daily News. “I think [she] is looking for help.”

The family urges that their daughter “really needs help,” yet Dabbs track record of being a hooker and battling mental health issues isn’t working in her favor. Further proving the aforementioned is Daily News as they report that the mother went into foul-mouthed tirade against Jay Z during her arraignment. “Tell Shawn Corey Carter that I said ‘F*ck him. Piece of sh*t.”

Um… yea. Still no word on what exactly inspired that. Perhaps it was due to a real psychological disorder. Leave your thoughts in the comment.

—

Photo: WENN