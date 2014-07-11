HBO To Premiere Beyonce & Jay Z’s “On The Run” Concert Special

Jay Z and Beyoncé’s are pairing up and coming to your living room screen. The Hip-Hop power couple’s “On The Run” stadium tour will be premiering on HBO in September.

Deadline reports that HBO programming president Michael Lombardo made the announcement yesterday (July 10).

Said Lombardo at HBO’s TCA panel, “This is a major musical event that belongs on HBO. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

HBO will be taping the two performances on September 12 and 13 at Stade de France in Paris, the only international dates of the tour, and will feature performances of over 40 songs.

The Carters have an ongoing relationship with the cable network. Hova’s video for “Picasso Baby” made its premiere on the channel while Beyoncé: X10 has been featuring 4-minute performance videos before True Blood airs on Sunday nights.

The next “On The Run” tour stop is at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday, July 11.

Photo: WENN.com