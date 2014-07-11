CLOSE
REKS ft. N.O.R.E. & Saigon – “Garvey” [Listen]

From their their upcoming collaborative LP, Eyes Watching GodREKS and producer Hazardis Soundz deliver a track called “Garvey,” featuring N.O.R.E. and Saigon.

Expect bars of a quality you’ll be hard pressed to hear on the radio anytime soon. REKS leads the charge with a thoughtful verse, while the Queens rapper and former Love & Hip Hop New York cast member follow suit. For more, pre-order Eyes Watching God, due to release July 15, here.

Stream “Garvey” below.

Photo: REKS

