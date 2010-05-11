Will.i.am Pays Off Mortgages For Families Facing Foreclosure

Black Eyed Peas frontman and up and coming philanthropist, Will.i.am, offered a helping hand to families in need Monday, paying off their mortgages so that their homes would not go into foreclosure.

Will.i.am was a guest on the Oprah Show and was there to offer advice to two families facing foreclosure, the Eller family and the Allgood family.

Things took a sudden change however when the rapper/singer became so touched by the families’ stories that he had a change of heart and offered to pay off their debt, giving them more than $350,000 to pay their mortgages.

Speaking on his huge donation, he says that this act of generosity is just a part of something he loves to do; make music and help people.

“I’m OK. I don’t dream of being mega, crazy rich; I just wanna be able to create, make music and help people. Doing this isn’t gonna leave a dent in my house… but it could help somebody that really needs it. It’s something that means a lot to me.”



In addition to donating the money, Will also took the Oprah show cameras on a tour of his childhood neighborhood in East Los Angeles and showed home footage of when he bought his grandmother a house last year.

The BEP head has also created the “i.am home fund” to help other families at risk of losing their homes.