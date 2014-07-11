Juicy J – “THC Believe…” [Listen]

Juicy J can produce his own hits at the drop of a hat, but he’s seen a lot more worth in YMCMB’s recent catalog. Following a freestyle on Drake’s “0-100,” the veteran rapper returns with “THC Believe,” which uses Lil Wayne’s “Believe Me.”

The Juiceman sounds at home while rhyming over Boi-1da and Vinylz’ production. But he does kick some game from an OG’s perspective in the process. “You tryna keep up with these rich ni**as, you gon’ f*ck around and end up at your mama house/ While you listening to that loud a$$ b*tch, nine times outta 10 shawty don’t know what she talking about,” Juicy J raps. And that was the opening lines.

Hear Juicy J’s full message and his take on “0-100” below.

—

Photo: Instagram