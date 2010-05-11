T.I. Set to Appear On Larry King Live This Week

Continuing the momentum behind his return from incarceration, T.I. is set to face off on television as he will appear on “Larry King Live”.

Since returning from prison, the focus has been solely on a new album and a new mixtape, but there hasn’t been too much of a spotlight of his sentence after being found guilty for attempting to illegally buy firearms.

With the show airing on Thursday at 9 pm, King and T.I.P. will have a one-on-one interview on the events that led to him behind bars for the past nine months, as well as other topics relating to the rapper.

One of the last controversial interviews to be conducted by King featured Chris Brown, along with his mother and attorney, as they discussed the aftermath to the beating of former girlfriend Rihanna.

Remembering the backlash that Brown suffered as a result of the show, one can only wonder what will happen Thursday.