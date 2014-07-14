MiMOSA ft. Bun B – “Boss Sh*t” [Listen]

Bun B could teach a class or two on how to remain relevant in Hip-Hop. Case in point, the Port Arthur, Tex. OG returns today on a new track called “Boss Sh*t” by MiMOSA.

The Oakland-born producer delivers an EDM tune birthed from the trap music and inspired by UGK’s southern sound. The only thing missing was a verse from the remaining member of the legendary southern duo. That said, Bun B spits a verse over a synth-heavy, trunk rattling record that’s a far departure from the production he normally selects.

“Boss Sh*t” is the leading single from MiMOSA’s lead single for his upcoming Future Trill Vol 2 album. Stream it below.

—

Photo: Instagram