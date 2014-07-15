Karrueche Tran Breaks Down While Speaking On Chris Brown [Video]

Karrueche Tran in a recent sit-down with KeKe Palmer, opened up for the first time about her relationship with Hip-Hop crooner Chris Brown.

The down-to-earth California native discussed what it’s like dealing with all the drama that has filled her life since Brown began courting her.

“In this case, my boyfriend is a big celebrity [and] his ex is an even bigger celebrity –– you know what I’m saying?” said Karrueche in conversation about the singer’s then-girlfriend Rihanna and the backlash she endured via social media.

When Palmer asked about what she struggles with most, Karrueche mentioned heartbreak and began to break down.

The full episode from the new Just Keke show is scheduled to air on BET this Wednesday (July 16) at 5 p.m. EST. Peep the snippet below.

Photo: YouTube