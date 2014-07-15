Drake Announces New Album, Reveals Title

Drake season is about to officially begin, again. The Toronto rapper has announced that his fourth album is on the way and revealed its title.

Billboard reports that latest project from Drizzy will be called Views From The 6. Although there are plenty of theories to what exactly is “The 6,” your best bet is to wait and let Drake explain it himself.

For now, the YMCMB delegate has plenty on his itinerary.

Says Billboard:

Drake was set to confirm the album title Tuesday morning (July 15) as part of an exhaustive roster of upcoming projects. The first arrives tomorrow (July 16), when the 27-year-old rapper hosts The ESPYs on ESPN. Then his record label OVO Sound, distributed by Warner Bros., will release its first two projects – Majid Jordan’s EP “Place Like This” and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s second full-length release, “PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO” on July 29. PARTYNEXTDOOR premiered a new song with Drake, “Recognize,” earlier this week as one of two songs available on the album’s pre-order. Up next is OVOFest, Drake and October’s Very Own’s fifth annual hip-hop festival in Toronto, which returns to the Molson Canadian Amphitheatre on Aug. 3 and 4 with headlining sets from Outkast and Drake himself. Over 35,000 tickets to this year’s festival sold out in record time, with a long list of surprise guests expected to appear as they have in years past — Kanye West, Lil Wayne, TLC and J. Cole are among the bold-faced names who showed up last year.

At the conclusion of OVOfest Drake is immediately heading out on a Capcom sponsored, 31-date tour with Lil Wayne. He was also recently spotted in the studio with Chris Brown and is reportedly in talks to endorse a new BlackBerry product.

Drake will host the 2014 ESPY Awards, on Wednesday, July 16 at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles beginning at 9PM ET.

Photo: WENN.com