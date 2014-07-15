Cam’ron ft. Jim Jones & Hell Rell – “C.F.W.U.” [Listen]

Cam’ron has a fare share of projects due to release this year, but the major draw is Federal Reserve EP, an collaborative project with Fool’s Gold founder A-Trak. Songs like “Humphrey” and “Dipsh*ts” show that it’s shaping up to be a street oriented body of work.

That said, the Harlem rapper debuts “C.F.W.U.,” featuring familiar faces Jim Jones and Hell Rell. Produced by araabMUSIK, this is reminiscent of some of Dipset’s classic material. Cam lets the horns echo for a seconds before entering rambunctiously with, “I had a dream Hud 6 said, ‘Killa, yo Killa you put the real in rap’/ And your style, man, your style, they be stealing that.”

Stream both “C.F.W.U.” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram