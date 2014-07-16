Drake & Chris Brown To Star In Skit With Blake Griffin At ESPYs [Photo]

Chris Brown and Drake have squashed their beef, and the two will be even performing in a skit at tonight’s ESPY Awards, which the latter is hosting. LA Clipper Blake Griffin will also be involved.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown is assaulting Drake again … this time right in the mouth — but truth be told it’s part of a comedy skit at Wednesday’s ESPY awards.



Here’s what we know from the rehearsals … the skit begins in a law office, then a locker room and finally in a dentist’s office with Clippers star Blake Griffin standing over Drake like Steve Martin in “Little Shop of Horrors.”

This is either going to be really funny, or incredible corny, no in between. But Drizzy was pretty good on Saturday Night Live, so we’ll be on the former.

Check out more details about the skit over at TMZ. Will Rihanna react, though?

