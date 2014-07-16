CLOSE
Kanye West Now Headlining Philly & L.A. Made In America Festival, Iggy Azalea Added

Kanye West is going to be busy over Labor Day Weekend. Yeezy will now be headlining the Philadelphia and the Los Angeles “Budweiser Made In America” music festival.

West was already scheduled to perform at MIA in Philly on Saturday, August 30. Today (July 16), it was announced that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper will be racing to Los Angeles to perform on Sunday, August 31 at the now bi-coastal music festival whose artists are curated by Jay Z.

Additionally, Iggy Azalea has been added to the Los Angeles line up and will be performing on Saturday. Single-day tickets for both Philadelphia and Los Angeles versions of the festival will go on sale Friday, July 18 over at www.livenation.com. A single-day ticket will $89.50 and $99.50 for Philadelphia and Los Angeles, respectively.

Take a look at the updated list of performers on the flip.

Photo: WENN.com

Budweiser Made In America

