Lil Wayne Busted For “Music Contraband” Behind Bars

Lil Wayne was busted at Rikers Island Prison Monday morning after officials found him with “music contraband.”

As previously reported Wayne’s stay at the prison is being documented, with a prison guard being fired for “spying on him” in previous weeks and a visit from Diddy being heavily scrutinized.

Now Weezy reportedly was caught breaking the rules after sneaking in a MP3 player, a charger and headphones.

According to The New York Daily News, Weezy was found with the contraband around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

After being tipped off by another prisoner, officials found a charger for an MP3 and earphones hidden in foil and a bag stuffed in Lil Wayne’s trash.

A source tells the paper that a subsequent search found another inmate in the same wing with the accompanying MP3 player but still have no idea how Wayne got the banned items.

Wayne and his companion will be charged with an infraction for contraband.

No word on what effect, if any, this will have on his sentence.