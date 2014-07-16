Drake Pays Rappin 4-Tay $100K For Using Lyrics [Video]

The brief controversy surrounding Drake’s familiar lyrics on YG’s “Who Do You Love?” may have been swept under the rug in the public eye, but it remained an ongoing issue behind closed doors. In fact, Bay Area rapper Rappin 4-Tay, from whom the OVO founder “borrowed” parts of his verse sans proper permission, has been compensated for the misunderstanding.

TMZ reports that Rappin 4-Tay received a hefty payment of $100K from Drake’s label, though it’s unclear if Universal, YMCMB, or OVO fronted the bill. The rhymes in question appeared on the 46-year-old’s 1994 song “Playaz Club.” The West Coast native publicly cited Drizzy for biting and not paying proper homage in his usage.

For proof, 4-Tay’s rhymes go as follows:

I got a ho named reel-to-reel/ She got a buddy named SP 12, now you know the deal/ We gets freaky in the studio late night/ That’s why the beats that you hear are coming real tight/ Somethin’ to roll to, somethin’ to stroll to/ If you’s a playa in the game this will hold you/ Mo money mo money for the bank roll/ Stick to the script don’t slip in the nine-fo/ A lot of fools put salt in the game/ Till when these women get the notion that they runnin’ the game.

Not only is Drake’s verse pretty similar, it also mirror’s 4-Tay’s flow and cadence. Considering the Grammy Award winning spitter’s worth, he could have gotten rubbed out for much more money. Get more of the story in the video below.

Photo: Instagram