Juicy J – “No Flex Zone (Remix)” [Listen]

Juicy J is more known for his trippy records than freestyles, but he’s delivered much of the latter lately. Following reworked versions of Lil Wayne’s “Believe Me” and Drake’s “0-100,” he delivers the trifecta with a “No Flex Zone (Remix).”

Mike WiLL Made-It’s young artists Rae Sremmurd scored a major hit with this party starter. The Juiceman slowed down the instrumental a bit to catch a better vibe. “My watch, my rang/You know what I drink,” he raps in typical fashion.

Expect “No Flex Zone” to get better legs, as Nicki Minaj also freestyled over the Mike WiLL-produced heater earlier this week. Hear Juicy J’s verse below.

—

Photo: Instagram