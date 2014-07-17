Juicy J – “No Flex Zone (Remix)” [Listen]

Juicy J is more known for his trippy records than freestyles, but he’s delivered much of the latter lately. Following reworked versions of Lil Wayne’s “Believe Me” and Drake’s “0-100,” he delivers the trifecta with a “No Flex Zone (Remix).”
Mike WiLL Made-It’s young artists Rae Sremmurd scored a major hit with this party starter. The Juiceman slowed down the instrumental a bit to catch a better vibe. “My watch, my rang/You know what I drink,” he raps in typical fashion.
Expect “No Flex Zone” to get better legs, as Nicki Minaj also freestyled over the Mike WiLL-produced heater earlier this week. Hear Juicy J’s verse below.
—
Photo: Instagram
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED