J. Cole Performs The Warm Up At NYC’s Highline Ballroom [Video]

On his second Dollar & A Dream tour run and in honor of The Warm Up‘s fifth anniversary, J. Cole took over New York City’s Highline Ballroom as he hurdled through cuts from his critically acclaimed project.

Dreamville’s own Bas and Cozz eased the crowd in with songs like “We Made It (Freestyle)” and “Lit,” before Jermaine spit live a handful of standout records from the tape.

Courtesy of VIBE, below are a few highlights. Peep more on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4Next page »