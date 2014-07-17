Cam’ron – 1st Of The Month Vol. 2 EP Cover & Tracklist [Photo]

Fans can expect new music from Cam’ron at least once every 30 days via his 1st Of The Month EP series. With Vol. 2 set to release August 1, the veteran rapper unveils the artwork and tracklist.

Killa Cam has five more tracks to offer up, and we’ve already heard two in “So Bad,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Yummy, and the Jim Jones and Hell Rell-assisted “C.F.W.U.” Of the remaining three records, only track one dons a feature appearance by Rod Rhaspy.

There’s still a few weeks until Cam’ron drops his latest audible treat. Stream 1st Of The Month Vol. 1 here in the meantime. See what to expect from Vol. 2 below.

1. Sweetest (ft. Rod Rhaspy)

2. Lala

3. Soulplane

4. So Bad (ft. Nicki Minaj & Yummy)

5. C.F.W.U. (Cantfuckwithus) (ft. Jim Jones & Hell Rell)

—

Photo: Instagram