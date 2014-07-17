Puff Daddy & Ma$e Talk Making Of “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” [Video]

1997 was an integral year for the success of Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Records. It was also the year that he would become a breakout solo act, which Complex TV brings to the forefront in the newest episode of their Magnum Opus series.

“Hold Me Down,” a song that Puff describes as the “definition of cool,” was the topic of choice. The Forbes list regular sat down with the likes of Ma$e, Hitmen producers Nashiem Myrick and Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie, veteran A&R Dante Ross and more to discuss the making of the record.

“That record was Ice Cube’s record,” recalled Ma$e when discussing the sample (it was first used on Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s “The Message). But the familiar sonics worked in Puffy’s advantage in the end.

Get the full story about Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” via Magnum Opus below.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=a74f6736a7384975a908f4100f8a0160&ec=RsYTUxbzozrCj3RNpiEZgYvqfdxcfVmF

—

Photo: Complex TV