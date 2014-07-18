Jay Z Calls Angie Martinez During Her Debut On Power 105

During her Power 105 debut on Thursday (July 17), Angie Martinez received a call from none other than long-time friend, Jay Z.

Before her time slot was over, the rapper called up the radio station to congratulate and pay homage to The Voice of New York.

“Well, congratulations […] I really believe that what you are about to accomplish in the next phase of your life will dwarf everything that you’ve ever done,” said Hov to Martinez, as she was getting emotional. “Because, that’s what people that are great do. You’re not termed the voice of New York for no reason. You’re an institution in radio. That’s a special feat to accomplish.”

This prompted the ever-so modest radio vet to hurry Jigga off the phone. But not before the Hip-Hop legend finished praising her.

Hear the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube