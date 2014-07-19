Kanye West Covers GQ Magazine’s August Issue [Photo]

Last night, GQ magazine revealed that music and fashion icon Kanye West will cover their August 2014 issue.

It’s the first time his face has appeared on the iconic publication since 2007. But a lot has changed for West since then. While Graduation was coupe de grace at the time, the G.O.O.D. Music mastermind has now gone completely off of the reserve with musical explorations like Yeezus. Married life and fatherhood have also shaped him as a man, which should make for a reflective cover story.

Peep Kanye West on the front of GQ below.

Photo: GQ