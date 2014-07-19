Floyd Mayweather Claims To Have Slept With T.I.’s Wife Tiny [Video]

Floyd Mayweather has no chill. That’s been established for some time, but his antics at a press conference for his upcoming rematch with Marcos Maidana rehashed his public beef with rapper T.I.

“F*ck the b*tch,” Mayweather said when asked about T.I.P.’s wife Tiny before continuing, “He just mad I was f*cking his b*tch.” Yes, you read that right.

A spat between T.I. and Mayweather in a Las Vegas Fat Burger brought their gripes with each other to the public eye.

Photo: YouTube