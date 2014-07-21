Juicy J – “Hot N*gga (Remix)” [Listen]

Juicy J has been freestyling over the hottest records of the moment. And if that’s his rubric, there’s no way he could have omitted Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda’s breakout hit, “Hot N*gga,” for long.

As much as the Internets have been clamoring over Shmurda’s lean and sway dance movement, the Juiceman sounds quite at home over Jahlil Beats’ production. His take on the record clocks in at just under two minutes, but he manages to get off lines like, “Banana clip longer than a video on Vine/ All these f*ckin’ guns like we saving Private Ryan.”

Juicy J’s past freestyles have been on popular tracks like Rae Sremmurd’s “No Flex Zone,” Lil Wayne’s “Believe Me,” and more. Stream his version of “Hot N*gga” below.

Photo: Instagram