New York Post Says Jay Z & Beyoncé Heading To Divorce, Trolling Much?

Nowadays, everyone has an opinion about the relationship of Jay Z and Beyoncé. One New York City tabloid has “sources” that say the Hip-Hop power couple is on the fast track towards divorce.

According to the New York Post, both Hova and Bey are to blame, but they made sure to mention it was more so because of the former:

While Jay Z seemingly is the one most at fault, he’s also the one doing all in his power to keep the couple together, even hiring marriage counselors who are believed to be traveling with the super duo on their tour, the source said. “They are trying to figure out a way to split without divorcing . . . This is a huge concert tour and they’ve already gotten most of the money from the promoters up front,” the source said. Despite the tens of millions the couple will pocket from the current tour, this will certainly be their last and the end of the tour could officially spell the end of the marriage, the source said. “There are no rings, if you haven’t noticed,” the source said, admitting that he thought things would get better after the birth of the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Wait…

When have either of them worn a wedding ring, though?

“For just a split moment, things got real for them and she was even talking about adding to the family,” the source said. “But, after a while, Jay was out doing Jay and Bey was out doing Bey. They made the classic mistake of thinking a child would change everything and help to rekindle the initial fire, and it didn’t.”

Who is this source? A former Roc-a-fella artist that feels slighted? The third cousin of Blue Ivy’s nanny?

Do you believe any of these claims, or does the Post, which has a penchant for slandering rappers, ask Kanye West, need more people? Or at least a fact checker. Chime in below in the comments.

—

Photo: WENN.com