Future – “T-Shirt” [Video]

Future rolls out more content to support his Honest album. This time it’s track two, “T-Shirt,” that receives a proper visual.

Produced by Nard and B, this song is one of the hard hitting tunes on the Atlanta rapper’s sophomore body of work. To match the aesthetic, Future reveals some of his ties to the trap. But that’s after he steps off a private jet.

While treading a thin line between opposing sides of life, the rapper posts in front of a local apartment. From there, Future treks throughout his hometown with homies in tow. Producer Mike WiLL Made It makes a cameo appearance.

Stream Future’s “T-Shirt” video, directed by Cricket, below.

Photo: WSHH