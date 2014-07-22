Big K.R.I.T. Announces The Underground Edition Mixtape Collection

Southern MC Big K.R.I.T. is releasing what’s called the The Underground Edition, a limited-edition mixtape set featuring all four of his acclaimed mixtapes: K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, Return Of 4eva, 4eva N A Day, and King Remembered In Time.

According to the press release, it will be made available on cassette tape, CD and vinyl. Each exclusive collection will be individually numbered, in a custom slipcase complete with a bonus T-shirt, poster and stickers.

CD and vinyl editions are limited to 500 units, while cassette edition is limited to 250 units. Fans can pre-order HERE.

See image of what the bundle includes below, and tracklist for each mixtape on the following page.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »