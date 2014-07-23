CLOSE
Jay Z & Beyoncé’s On The Run HBO Special Premieres This Fall [Video]

Fans of Jay & Bey will be happy to know that the couple’s HBO special On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay Z, is set to air September 20, 9 p.m. EST.

The cable television network reported the Carters’ first HBO concert event will be taped on September 12 and 13 in Paris (the tour’s only international dates) and will feature performances of more than 40 songs.

Peep the official trailer in the clip below.

Beyonce: X10, a 10-part series of mini concerts, is currently being aired every Sunday night.


