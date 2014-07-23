ASAP Rocky Getting Documentary About His Career [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky has a grand total of one album—the pretty good Long.Live.A$AP—to his name. This, and his notoriety, was enough for Noisey to deem it fit to create a documentary called SVDDXNLY about his rise to rap fame.

Says Noisey:

Through extensive interviews with the A$AP Mob and their friends and families, SVDDXNLY gives viewers an in-depth, candid look at the lives and careers of rapperA$AP Rocky and the A$AP Mob, documenting Rocky’s journey out of Harlem and into the spotlight.



SVDDXNLY is narrated by A$AP Rocky, and features appearances by and interviews with Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Macklemore, Kathy Griffin, Jeremy Scott, Danny Brown, and more.



The film’s soundtrack is comprised of Rocky’s hits along with unreleased music from his upcoming instrumental album titled Beauty & The Beast: Slowed Down Sessions (Chapter 1).

Okay, the unreleased tracks aspect has us interested; so long as they were in the the vaults for reasons other than them being “meh,” or something like that.

Unfortunately, the latest news on Rocky is a lawsuit from a woman that alleges that he slapped her at the Made In America festival last year.

Watch the trailer for the David Laven-directed SVDDXNLY doc below.

—

Photo: YouTube