Lloyd ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “On Call” [Listen]

Here’s an impressive release from producer Slade Da Monsta, whose Hotter Than July 19th project is forthcoming. Titled “On Call,” the cut features Lloyd and Big K.R.I.T.

There’s a few ways to describe the record, but buttery smooth is probably most fitting. Lush sonics come with a little southern kick, added by thumping drums and jittery hi-hats. Lloyd treats the tune with carefully delivered vocals, while Krizzle kicks a quick verse.

Spoiler alert: don’t be surprised if your spin the song multiple times.

Slade’s Hotter Than July 19th is currently available via DatPiff. Stream “On Call” below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Slade Da Monsta