Common commemorated the release of his 10th studio album this week by visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (July 23).

The Chicago MC hit the AT&T Outdoor Stage to perform live renditions of “Blak Majik” and “Kingdom” with singer Jhené Aiko and West coast rapper Vince Staples, respectively.

Both tracks live on Common’s Nobody’s Smiling LP, available now on iTunes. Peep his set below.

—

Photo: Instagram