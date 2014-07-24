Chance The Rapper – “I Am Very Very Lonely” [Video]

Chance The Rapper fans have been clamoring for new content, since his releases have been rather sporadic post-Acid Rap. Today, he returns with a proper visual for “I Am Very Very Lonely,” a track released back in May to celebrate the aforementioned project’s one-year anniversary.

The clip doubles as a reminder that Chance will take the stage at Lollapalooza in his native Chicago on August 3. The MC makes a brief appearance in the beginning scenes, leaving viewers to see a few near sexual interactions between a man and woman who clearly have a rhythm.

Let’s hope that Chance has more up his sleeve like, say, some new music when he hits the Lollapalooza stage. See the Chance The Rapper and Austin Vesely-directed video for “I Am Very Very Lonely” below.

