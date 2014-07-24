TBT: The 12 Best Bad Boy Verses Of The 90’s [Videos]

Bad Boy Entertainment’s motto, “can’t stop, won’t stop,” was unavoidable during the 1990s. The reason being that the rappers on the record label Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs founded had bars for days.



Yes, the shiny suits were very questionable, but the BBE crew produced some of the finest verses of that time period. The Notorious B.I.G. made Brooklyn look sexy, MA$E birthed the slow talk flow, The LOX were spitting gritty and even Diddy had his moments.

But admittedly to narrow down their finest lyrical moments is no easy task, but that’s what Hip-Hop Wired is here for. We kept it concise and omitted freestyles thus providing an fair playing field of album cuts.

So in no particular order, we present the best Bad Boy verses of the 90’s. Did we miss any standouts? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Youtube

