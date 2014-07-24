Curren$y Talks Pilot Talk 3, Lil Wayne Collabs & More [Listen]

Work ethic wise, very few rappers can compare to Curren$y. We’re sure that he has enough material in the can to release numerous mixtapes and EPs, but his fans are clamoring for his long-awaited Pilot Talk 3 album.

Spitta recently spilled an array of secrets about the project to Washington DC’s igotit4free. “I got like 17 records already; Cool and Dre produced a bulk of them so far,” he said. But more importantly, the Jet Life founder revealed that fans can expect the music to release some time in November.

Usual suspects like Wiz Khalifa, Ab-Soul, and Action Bronson will make guest appearances, as well as Big Sean (he has a verse on “Fat Raps 3”) and French Montana. Curren$y also said that he and Lil Wayne “work all the time,” and that they have “two or three in the clip.” One of those records may appear on Pilot Talk 3.

The New Orleans native is still in the recording process, but with 17 cuts already mixed and ready to go, he plans for the final product to hold 13-15 gems. Hear him speak in the audio below.

Photo: Instagram