With a book as sexually explicit as Fifty Shades of Grey, it’s to no surprise Focus Features tapped Beyoncé for an exclusive version of “Crazy in Love” for the film’s score.

We hear a more sultry version of the smash hit single as racy images of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) play.

Peep the trailer to one of the most anticipated films yet. Fifty Shades of Grey hits theaters Valentine’s Day 2015.

