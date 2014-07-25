Twista Ft. Chief Keef & Stunt Taylor – “Friend Of Me” [Listen]

Common has been rather hospitable with his studio time for fellow Chicago artists as of late, and Twista is following suit as his Dark Horse album is gearing up to be released from out its stable.

The streets are fed in full as Twista hops on the Auto-Tune and takes Chief Keef and Stunt Taylor along for the ride for the ice-grilling anthem, “Friend of Mine.”

With a chorus that cries, “N****a if ya broke/He ain’t no friend to me/Wearing a fake designer/He ain’t no friend to me,” you can almost see the club crowd dividing as the real from the fuhgazzi gets separated with each bar.

Chi-Town’s finest will be dropping his ninth solo studio album on August 12 with more appearances from Wiz Khalifa and Tech N9ne.

Pre-order on iTunes and push play on the Young Chop-produced bonus track banger below.

Photo: Instagram/Twista